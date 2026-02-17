Annular solar eclipse on February 17: All you need to know

Timing and visibility of the eclipse

The eclipse kicks off at 09:56 UTC and hits its peak at 12:13 UTC for just over two minutes.

While the full show is only visible from remote Antarctic research stations or expedition cruises or boats, partial phases can be seen from southern Africa, southern South America, and nearby oceans.

Most people will likely catch it online via livestreams—just remember to use proper eclipse glasses if you're watching in person!