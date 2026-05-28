Another Samsung phone catches fire

A Reddit user has reported that her Samsung Galaxy S25 FE exploded while charging overnight. The incident occurred when the woman was asleep with her eight-year-old child. The device was placed on a mattress without any object covering it to trap heat, according to the user's post on the social media platform.

Explosion details Device was 'spitting fire' The user said she heard repeated popping noises before seeing sparks and fragments coming from her phone. Photos shared on Reddit showed smoke damage and remnants of the burned device. The situation was so bad that emergency services had to be called in to control the smoke and safely extract the charred phone.

Company response User has already reached out to Samsung The user has already reached out to Samsung and received a support ticket number but hasn't heard back from the company yet. The incident appears to be an isolated case, with only a few similar reports online this year involving recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones. No widespread issue affecting an entire lineup has been identified so far.

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