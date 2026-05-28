Another Samsung phone catches fire
What's the story
A Reddit user has reported that her Samsung Galaxy S25 FE exploded while charging overnight. The incident occurred when the woman was asleep with her eight-year-old child. The device was placed on a mattress without any object covering it to trap heat, according to the user's post on the social media platform.
Explosion details
Device was 'spitting fire'
The user said she heard repeated popping noises before seeing sparks and fragments coming from her phone. Photos shared on Reddit showed smoke damage and remnants of the burned device. The situation was so bad that emergency services had to be called in to control the smoke and safely extract the charred phone.
Company response
User has already reached out to Samsung
The user has already reached out to Samsung and received a support ticket number but hasn't heard back from the company yet. The incident appears to be an isolated case, with only a few similar reports online this year involving recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones. No widespread issue affecting an entire lineup has been identified so far.
Past cases
Similar incidents reported with other Galaxy devices
This is the third such incident reported this year, following similar cases involving a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and a Samsung Galaxy S24. In one case, Samsung claimed an external force had ruptured the battery pack, but the affected family disagreed with that explanation. To prevent such incidents from happening again, users should ensure proper ventilation while charging their smartphones and avoid incompatible chargers and cables.