Anthropic accuses DeepSeek, other Chinese AI firms of model theft

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has accused three Chinese firms—DeepSeek, MiniMax, and Moonshot—of misusing its Claude AI model. The company claims these firms created over 24,000 fake accounts and had more than 16 million exchanges with Claude in an attempt to improve their own products. The allegations were made in an announcement on Monday.

Model manipulation Distilling AI models The three companies have been accused of "distilling" Claude, a process where a smaller AI model is trained on a more advanced one. While Anthropic acknowledges distillation as a legitimate training method, it warns that it can also be misused. This includes acquiring powerful capabilities from other labs in less time and at lower costs than developing them independently.

Security concerns Risks of unprotected capabilities Anthropic has raised alarms over the potential risks posed by unprotected capabilities. It warns that foreign labs distilling American models could inject these into military, intelligence, and surveillance systems. This could enable authoritarian governments to use advanced AI for offensive cyber operations, disinformation campaigns, and mass surveillance.

Advertisement

Specific allegations DeepSeek's alleged misuse DeepSeek, known for its efficient models, allegedly had over 150,000 exchanges with Claude and focused on its reasoning capabilities. The company is also accused of using Claude to create "censorship-safe alternatives to politically sensitive questions about dissidents, party leaders, or authoritarianism." Last week, OpenAI also accused DeepSeek of "ongoing efforts to free-ride on the capabilities developed by OpenAI and other US frontier labs."

Advertisement