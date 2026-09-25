Anthropic and Janelia Research Campus launch model hardware standard
Technology
Anthropic and Janelia Research Campus have teamed up to launch Model Hardware Standard (MHS), a tool that helps lab machines from different brands "talk" to each other.
By fixing compatibility headaches, MHS lets researchers use plain language to tell AI agents how to run experiments, making complicated setups much smoother.
Carnegie Mellon: MHS cuts setup time
Early tests at Carnegie Mellon show MHS can cut experiment setup time from months to just a few hours.
At Janelia, neuroscientist Virginie Ruetten is using MHS for experiments on zebrafish. She operates over 20 instruments with over seven programs. In MHS, she can initiate experiments from a single interface.
Anthropic plans to make MHS freely available, hoping labs everywhere can benefit.