Anthropic appoints first global affairs chief amid rising policy concerns
What's the story
Anthropic has appointed Mariano-Florentino Cuellar as its first Chief Global Affairs Officer. The move comes as part of the company's effort to bolster its leadership in light of evolving tech regulations and policy challenges. Cuellar will report directly to Anthropic President Daniela Amodei. His main responsibility will be managing Anthropic's relationships with the US government and other countries where it is expanding operations.
Experience
Cuellar's role in AI regulation
Cuellar's appointment comes as governments worldwide introduce new AI regulations and oversight.
He previously served as a special assistant to former US President Barack Obama at the White House.
More recently, he has been supporting Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust, an independent body established to ensure the startup remains committed to its public-benefit mission.
Cuellar is now stepping down from that position to join the company, which plans to appoint a successor to the four-member independent body.
Policy influence
Cuellar's involvement in California Senate Bill 53
Cuellar has also been instrumental in the passage of California Senate Bill 53 (SB 53), a law aimed at protecting whistleblowers.
The legislation mandates high-revenue AI developers to disclose safety standards and report significant incidents, with fines up to $1 million per violation.
Cuellar takes on this new role at Anthropic amid rising concerns over AI-powered cyberattacks and an increasingly complicated relationship with the US government.
Perspectives
Cuellar's views on AI development and governance
Cuellar has said that policymakers are starting to recognize that AI development and governance have reached an "inflection point."
He added, "The choices we make today will determine whether humanity can harness extraordinary possibilities to advance science and improve lives across the world or face enormous risk and growing inequality."
His appointment comes as Anthropic faces challenges over military contracts and export controls imposed by the Trump administration.