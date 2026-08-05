Anthropic appoints first global affairs chief amid rising policy concerns

Cuellar's appointment comes as governments worldwide introduce new AI regulations and oversight.

He previously served as a special assistant to former US President Barack Obama at the White House.

More recently, he has been supporting Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust, an independent body established to ensure the startup remains committed to its public-benefit mission.

Cuellar is now stepping down from that position to join the company, which plans to appoint a successor to the four-member independent body.