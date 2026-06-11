Why Anthropic CEO is calling for urgent AI regulation

Evaluation criteria

Government intervention needed for AI safety

Amodei suggested that frontier AI models should undergo rigorous evaluations focused on areas such as cybersecurity threats, biological weapon risks, autonomous behavior, and the possibility of AI accelerating its own research and development capabilities. He stressed the need for governments to have the authority to intervene when these systems fail to meet safety requirements. "Their release should be blocked or reversed as a threat to public safety if they do not meet high standards of safety," he wrote.