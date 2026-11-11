Anthropic CEO says AI could cure cancer within 10 years
What's the story
Dario Amodei, Anthropic's CEO, has made a bold prediction that diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's could be cured within a decade. He believes that artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize drug discovery and lead to major medical breakthroughs. However, this claim is met with skepticism from experts who argue that current AI models lack the necessary biological understanding for such advancements.
Technological advancements
Amodei's vision backed by tech leaders
Amodei envisions a future where AI could drastically speed up biological research and drug discovery.
He said, "I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia."
This vision is shared by other tech leaders such as Elon Musk and Google's Demis Hassabis.
Industry response
Pharmaceutical executives skeptical of AI's potential
Despite the optimistic predictions, pharmaceutical leaders are not convinced.
Jeff Leiden, executive chairman of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, dismissed these timelines as "complete BS."
He highlighted that Vertex had tested around 50 AI companies on 10,000 drug compounds and none were able to produce a working drug independently.
This highlights the gap between technological potential and real-world application in drug discovery.
Development stages
Drug development process complex and lengthy
The drug development process is long and complicated, involving several stages. It begins with initial molecule discovery, which can be accelerated by AI.
However, this doesn't eliminate the need for clinical trials or regulatory reviews.
The majority of the 10-to-12-year drug development pipeline is made up of these biological tests in animal and human models.
Model shortcomings
Critics highlight limitations of current AI models
Critics such as cognitive scientist Gary Marcus and cardiologist and digital medicine expert Eric Topol have pointed out that today's AI models don't have the deep causal and biological understanding needed to reliably produce breakthrough cures.
As of 2026, no AI-designed drug has been fully adopted in clinical practice. This highlights the gap between ambitious predictions and actual scientific progress in the field of medicine.
Unmet promises
History of over-promised medical breakthroughs
The history of medicine is replete with examples of breakthroughs promised on timelines that never materialized, such as the 1970s 'war on cancer.'
Experts warn that such ambitious predictions could create unrealistic public expectations far beyond what science can currently deliver.
This highlights the need for a more measured approach to communicating scientific progress and potential future developments in medicine.