Claude AI can now draw diagrams to explain answers

Anthropic has updated its Claude AI chatbot to generate custom charts, diagrams, and other visualizations during conversations. The new feature is aimed at making complex answers easier to understand by providing dynamic visual responses instead of plain text. If Claude thinks a visual would be helpful based on the context of your chat, it will insert the image directly into the conversation.

Feature details Visuals update in real time as conversations evolve The new feature, currently in beta, allows Claude to generate interactive charts and diagrams in chats. These visuals are designed to update in real time as conversations evolve. For instance, a simple question might yield a short text answer followed by an interactive idea map full of information nodes and dropdown sections that reveal more details.

User interaction Some visuals will be interactive Some of the visuals generated by Claude will also be interactive. Users can click on sections of charts or graphs to reveal underlying data or additional explanations. This effectively turns the response into an exploratory interface rather than a static answer. The update is part of Anthropic's broader push toward format-specific responses, where Claude adapts its output structure depending on the task at hand.

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