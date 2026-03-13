Claude AI can now draw diagrams to explain answers
What's the story
Anthropic has updated its Claude AI chatbot to generate custom charts, diagrams, and other visualizations during conversations. The new feature is aimed at making complex answers easier to understand by providing dynamic visual responses instead of plain text. If Claude thinks a visual would be helpful based on the context of your chat, it will insert the image directly into the conversation.
Feature details
Visuals update in real time as conversations evolve
The new feature, currently in beta, allows Claude to generate interactive charts and diagrams in chats. These visuals are designed to update in real time as conversations evolve. For instance, a simple question might yield a short text answer followed by an interactive idea map full of information nodes and dropdown sections that reveal more details.
User interaction
Some visuals will be interactive
Some of the visuals generated by Claude will also be interactive. Users can click on sections of charts or graphs to reveal underlying data or additional explanations. This effectively turns the response into an exploratory interface rather than a static answer. The update is part of Anthropic's broader push toward format-specific responses, where Claude adapts its output structure depending on the task at hand.
AI advancement
The new feature aims to make answers more intuitive
The introduction of charts, diagrams, and visual maps that generate instantly within conversations is a major step in overcoming a common limitation of AI assistants. While they can process complex questions, their answers are often presented as long blocks of text. With this new feature, Anthropic hopes to make those answers more intuitive and easier to navigate.