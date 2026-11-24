Claude can now fix code and approve changes
What's the story
Anthropic has unveiled a new suite of AI agents called Claude Ship. The innovative offering is designed to automate code reviews, fix software development issues, and approve routine code changes. It aims to help development teams deal with the growing amount of code produced by AI tools and cut down on the time spent waiting for software updates to be ready for release.
AI tools
Claude Ship consists of 3 main components
Claude Ship offers automated code reviews, pull request fixes, and AI-based code approvals for Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers using GitHub repositories.
The suite consists of three main components: Code Review, PR Steward, and Claude Approvals.
The Code Review feature assesses proposed code changes for issues, while PR Steward tackles common problems in pull requests such as failed continuous integration checks or merge conflicts.
Approval process
AI agents can approve code changes
The most notable feature of Claude Ship is Claude Approvals, which lets AI agents approve code changes based on rules set by development teams.
These approval policies can be written in natural language and take into account various factors like code review results and company classifiers.
This could significantly cut down on the amount of manual approval required for routine code changes from developers.
Caution advised
Recommendations for using Claude approvals
As Claude Approvals is still in beta, Anthropic recommends that development teams use its observe-only mode at first.
This will let them assess the AI's decision-making before giving it full approval authority.
There is also an option to start with one repository and set monthly budgets for use.
Teams control where Claude operates and can choose from review settings such as Quick, Standard, and Deep.