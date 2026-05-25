Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah urges wider AI oversight at Vatican
Technology
Chris Olah, co-founder of Anthropic, spoke at the Vatican and urged that AI development shouldn't be left to tech companies alone.
He thinks governments, faith leaders, and everyday people all need a say in how AI shapes our world.
Chris Olah warns AI threatens jobs
Olah warned there's a real risk that AI could replace lots of human jobs, calling it a "moral imperative of historic proportions" to address these changes.
He also pointed out that AI labs face huge pressures, commercial, geopolitical, and personal, that don't always line up with what's best for society.
That's why he believes outside oversight is key to making sure AI benefits everyone, not just a few.