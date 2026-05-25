Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah urges wider AI oversight at Vatican

Chris Olah warns AI threatens jobs

Olah warned there's a real risk that AI could replace lots of human jobs, calling it a "moral imperative of historic proportions" to address these changes.

He also pointed out that AI labs face huge pressures, commercial, geopolitical, and personal, that don't always line up with what's best for society.

That's why he believes outside oversight is key to making sure AI benefits everyone, not just a few.