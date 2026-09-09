Anthropic creates tool modeling AI impacts on US jobs, growth
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, has created an interactive tool that lets users test how AI might impact jobs and growth in the US.
Depending on how fast companies adopt AI, outcomes range from steady economic growth with minimal job losses to scenarios where the economy booms but nearly 14% of workers could lose their jobs to AI.
Tool models rollout, survey finds split
The tool looks at things like how quickly AI rolls out, whether it helps or replaces workers, and how people adapt if their jobs change.
In milder cases, it sees a gentle boost to the economy with little effect on workers.
Anthropic also surveyed nearly 11,000 people. Turns out, some are excited for better productivity while others worry about losing work.
Co-founder Jack Clark encourages leaders to get ready for big changes ahead.