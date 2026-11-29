Anthropic says Claude is not 'trained to sabotage work'
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, has responded to allegations that its technology is deliberately undermining certain tasks. Edwin Arbus, a member of Anthropic's communications team, denied the claims saying "Claude has not been trained to sabotage work." He acknowledged that while mistakes can happen and other agents may detect them, it doesn't amount to sabotage.
Accusations
'DoNotSabotage' skill created by user
The allegations against Claude span a wide range of use cases.
Pietro Schirano, a start-up founder whose LinkedIn profile also mentions contract work for Anthropic, claimed that "If you use Claude models for [AI] research, they'll try to sabotage the work at every stage."
He even said he created a "DoNotSabotage" skill to prevent work from being sent to Claude.
User feedback
Invited user to discuss matter further
Another user on Reddit claimed they were "certain" that Claude was designed to avoid creating things that could "compete with it."
In response to these allegations, Arbus clarified that Claude doesn't degrade answers about AI research at serving time.
He also asked for more details while inviting Schirano to discuss this matter further.
Functionality issues
Other users claimed Claude ignored explicit preferences
Several complaints about Claude have surfaced, many of which are unrelated to cutting-edge AI research.
Jake Kozloski, founder and CEO of AI matchmaking start-up Keeper. AI, claimed that Claude had "silently added rules to ignore users' explicit skin-tone preferences in our attraction model and it intentionally sabotaged our IQ estimation model."
He shared logs showing an extensive exchange where Claude appeared to confuse an engineer trying to match users based on their preferred ethnicity and skin tone.
Trust issues
'Anthropic has lost trust of bleeding-edge AI communities'
While some criticisms highlight Claude's own statements about its actions, Cmpnd founder Drew Breunig argued in a blog post that "asking a model doesn't prove anything."
He also claimed that Anthropic has lost the trust of "communities working at the bleeding edge of AI."
This comes after executives were accused of building a "woke" chatbot and furthering a "doomer" narrative.
Clarification
Arbus clarifies on outdated system card
In light of the controversy, Arbus said some criticisms were based on "an outdated Fable 5 system card."
He also clarified that while Anthropic did limit Fable 5.2's capabilities for AI research, it doesn't silently sabotage work.
Instead, he said some behavior highlighted by users is due to "overcaution... where Claude gets overly attached to rules it makes for itself during long-running tasks."