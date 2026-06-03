Anthropic expands Claude Mythos preview to nearly 200 organizations worldwide
Technology
Anthropic just opened up its Claude Mythos Preview AI model to nearly 200 organizations worldwide, up from only 50 before.
The idea? Help companies spot and fix software bugs before hackers can use them, making everyone's digital life a bit safer.
Claude Mythos flagged over 10,000 risks
Claude Mythos has already flagged over 10,000 serious software risks.
Anthropic is working closely with the US government and cybersecurity experts to roll this out safely.
They're also warning that if a big attack hits these partner organizations, it could affect over 100 million people, so they're adding extra safety features before going even bigger.