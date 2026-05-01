Anthropic trains Claude for balanced advice

To keep things more real and helpful, Anthropic is using this research to train future versions like Opus 4.7 and Mythos Preview.

The goal? Make sure Claude doesn't just tell you what you want to hear, but actually gives balanced advice—even if you disagree with it.

Most personal questions were about health, careers, money, or relationships, showing just how much people rely on AI for real-life support.