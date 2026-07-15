Anthropic gives teachers free access to premium Claude
What's the story
Anthropic has announced its latest initiative 'Claude for Teachers.' The program offers K-12 teachers in the United States free access to Anthropic's premium AI features. The move is aimed at enhancing the teaching experience by providing educators with advanced educational tools and resources tailored for classroom use.
Program details
Set of education-focused skills
The 'Claude for Teachers's program also provides a set of education-focused skills, co-developed with Learning Commons.
These skills are specifically designed around tasks that teachers have said matter most in their classrooms.
They were evaluated for rigor, pedagogical alignment, and classroom usability before being refined through early feedback from real-world classroom teachers.
Tech access
Access to Claude Cowork and Claude Code
Along with the education-focused skills, 'Claude for Teachers' also provides access to Claude Cowork and Claude Code.
The company has also released a fluency guide for teachers who want to use AI in their classrooms, further enhancing the educational experience with cutting-edge technology.
Expansion plans
Dedicated offering for schools and districts in the works
Anthropic's 'Claude for Teachers's initiative is currently focused on individual educators. However, the company is also working on a "dedicated offering for schools and districts."
The current promotion offers a free year of premium access to Claude. Eligible teachers can apply until June 30, 2027, to take advantage of this offer and enhance their teaching experience with advanced AI tools.