Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and Grok shift toward affordable AI
Technology
Big names like Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and Grok are shifting gears, from chasing pure power to making AI that's actually affordable.
Instead of just bragging about raw capability, they're focusing on giving more value for less money.
The goal? To make advanced AI tools more affordable.
Lower costs could expand AI adoption
This move isn't just about saving cash: it could totally shake up how we use AI.
Lower costs mean more people and companies can jump in, which could spark new ideas and wider adoption across all kinds of industries.
By balancing performance with price, these companies are setting the stage for smarter tech that doesn't break the bank.