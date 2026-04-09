Anthropic keeps Claude Mythos preview private with Project Glasswing partners Technology Apr 09, 2026

Anthropic built an artificial intelligence called Claude Mythos Preview that's so good at spotting hidden software bugs, it's keeping it under wraps.

Instead of releasing it to everyone, it's teaming up with companies like Apple, Google, and JPMorgan Chase through something called Project Glasswing.

The big worry? Hackers could use this tech for the wrong reasons.