Anthropic launches beta code review in Claude Code using AI
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out a beta Code Review feature built into Claude Code for Teams and Enterprise plan users, letting AI agents review your team's code for bugs.
The idea is to take some of the pain out of code reviews by catching issues early, before a human even looks at it.
Pull request feedback rose to 54%
The tool has boosted useful feedback on pull requests from 16% to 54%, especially catching sneaky mistakes in small code tweaks.
Pricing runs between $15 and $25 depending on complexity, but there are built-in tools like spending limits and dashboards so teams can keep costs in check while keeping their code quality high.