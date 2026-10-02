Anthropic launches Claude Cowork web and mobile apps for productivity
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Cowork for both web and mobile, making it easy to start a task on your computer and finish it anywhere: phone or browser.
The app is all about keeping you productive, with status checks and notifications on your phone.
Claude Cowork beta for Max users
The new mobile app keeps you updated even when you're away from your desk.
Thanks to cloud features, tasks like email threads keep running without needing your laptop open.
Right now, the beta is for Max plan users, but wider access is coming soon.
Claude Cowork sessions mostly nontechnical
Fun fact: More than 90% of the sampled Claude Cowork sessions were unrelated to software development.
So whether you're organizing projects or writing copy, this tool seems built for more than just developers.