Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5.1 to cut costs, improve coding
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Fable 5.1, its latest AI model that's all about better performance for less money.
It's especially good at coding and tackling tricky problems, delivering similar or better results than the previous version at low or medium effort settings, but at 25% lower cost for everyday tasks.
For more complex jobs, you could save up to 45%, thanks to reduced cache-read pricing.
Fable 5.1 leads, EFS launching later
Fable 5.1 now leads Anthropic's AI lineup, beating out earlier models like Haiku and Sonnet.
Privacy is getting a boost too: with new Enterprise Frontier Safeguards (EFS), users will soon have more control over their cloud data storage.
Until EFS launches later this year, eligible users can run the model without worrying about data retention.
Claude Mythos 5.1 limited US access
Anthropic also introduced Claude Mythos 5.1, a version with more permissive safeguards for vetted individuals and organizations whose work is affected by the cybersecurity and life sciences restrictions.
Anthropic revealed that Mythos 5.1 was able to design very high-affinity binders, but access is limited to select US organizations through the Cyber Verification Programme and Life Sciences Verification Programme.