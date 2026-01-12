Anthropic launches Claude for Healthcare

Anthropic has unveiled a new service, Claude for Healthcare, to facilitate the use of its AI platform in the medical field, following a similar push by OpenAI . The company has also introduced advanced capabilities for Claude in life sciences. These enhancements will enable the chatbot to integrate with more scientific platforms and assist in areas such as clinical trial management and regulatory operations.

Enhanced connectivity New features aim to simplify healthcare information access Anthropic is adding several connectors to Claude, making it easier for users to find, access, and understand healthcare information. These connectors will allow users to pull data from industry-standard systems and databases. The chatbot will be able to connect with databases like the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Coverage Database, International Classification of Diseases-10th Revision (ICD-10), and National Provider Identifier Registry, among others.

Versatile application Claude for Healthcare: A tool for start-ups and enterprises Anthropic claims that Claude for Healthcare can provide valuable support to healthcare start-ups developing new products. It can also assist large enterprises looking to integrate AI more deeply into their offerings. For individuals, the company hopes to make it easier for them to understand their health information and prepare for important medical conversations with clinicians.

User empowerment Capabilities extend to personal health management The new feature will give Claude access to users' lab results and health records. "When connected, Claude can summarize users' medical history, explain test results in plain language, detect patterns across fitness and health metrics, and prepare questions for appointments," the company said in a blog post. The aim is to make patients' conversations with doctors more productive while keeping them well-informed about their health.