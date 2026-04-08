Anthropic launches Claude Mythos AI to find software vulnerabilities
Technology
Anthropic just introduced Claude Mythos, a powerful new AI that can hunt down security flaws in software all on its own.
Unlike earlier models, this one is only available to a select group of tech companies and security teams, mainly because there are real worries about how such tech could be misused in cyberattacks.
Claude Mythos finds thousands of bugs
Claude Mythos isn't just fast: it's found thousands of hidden bugs in major operating systems and browsers, some missed for decades.
To keep things safe, Anthropic is teaming up with government agencies and industry groups to make sure these vulnerabilities get patched before bad actors catch up.
It's all about pushing tech forward while keeping safety front and center.