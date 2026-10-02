Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 to cut edits, boost reasoning
Anthropic just launched Claude Opus 4.6, a major upgrade built to make work life smoother, especially for big tasks in legal, finance, and tech fields.
The new model cuts down on repetitive edits in documents and presentations and handles complex reasoning way better than before.
Claude Opus 4.6 delivers 10% lift
According to Yashodha Bhavnani, head of AI at cloud storage vendor Box, Claude Opus 4.6 delivers a 10% lift in performance, reaching 68% vs. a 58% baseline; great news if you're into data-heavy analysis or financial modeling.
There's also a beta version with a massive context window for developers working with large codebases.
Plus, you can try out PowerPoint integration (for easier editing) and use "agent teams" to split up tasks.
It's available now on claude.ai, through APIs, and major cloud platforms.