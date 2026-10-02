Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 to cut edits, boost reasoning

According to Yashodha Bhavnani, head of AI at cloud storage vendor Box, Claude Opus 4.6 delivers a 10% lift in performance, reaching 68% vs. a 58% baseline; great news if you're into data-heavy analysis or financial modeling.

There's also a beta version with a massive context window for developers working with large codebases.

Plus, you can try out PowerPoint integration (for easier editing) and use "agent teams" to split up tasks.

It's available now on claude.ai, through APIs, and major cloud platforms.