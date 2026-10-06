Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 to streamline enterprise workflows

Opus 4.6 is already showing a 10% performance jump over the last version, reaching 68% in Box's evaluation, with near-perfect scores in technical domains.

It is especially strong at things like financial modeling and legal reasoning.

There is also a PowerPoint integration (still being tested) for consistent designs, plus better coding support for massive projects thanks to its expanded context window.

If you are into technology or business, this upgrade could mean less grunt work and more time for creative stuff.