Claude can now help manage your finances
What's the story
Anthropic has announced a new feature for its AI chatbot, Claude. The "Personal Finance" tool is designed to help users manage their money better. By integrating with Plaid, the tool lets you link your bank and credit card accounts directly with Claude. You can then ask specific questions about your financial situation. However, it's worth noting that access through Personal Finance is read-only and does not allow any transactions or investments on behalf of the user.
User experience
Aiming for a personal financial assistant
The new feature aims to make Claude a personal financial assistant, helping users understand their spending habits and money management.
This is different from the generic advice usually provided by AI chatbots.
The tool can give answers in simple language, covering everything from account balances and transactions to explaining unfamiliar terms.
Plus, it comes without any ads or sponsored recommendations.
Feature development
An answer to ChatGPT Finances
The Personal Finance feature was developed in response to user behavior, with financial advice being one of the most common requests made to Claude.
It offers a read-only view of connected accounts through Plaid, just like OpenAI's ChatGPT Finances.
You can ask questions about your spending habits or future financial plans based on this information.
Privacy assurance
Anthropic addresses privacy concerns
Anthropic has clarified what data the new feature will access and how.
For connected accounts, Claude sees the bank name, account name and type, last four digits of each account number, balances and credit limits, as well as up to two years of transactions.
Conversations in the Personal Finance hub aren't used to train models. This is a major privacy assurance for users wary about sharing sensitive information with AI systems.
Feature capabilities
Visual representation of data
The Personal Finance tool also provides tables and charts for a more visual understanding of your financial data.
You can ask for a weekly spending chart, a calendar of upcoming payments, or a dashboard of selected numbers.
Claude will create these as artifacts that you can keep modifying and revisiting at any time.
This feature is particularly useful for those who prefer visual representations over raw data.
Future prospects
Future plans for Claude's financial integration
Anthropic has said that Personal Finance is just a first step and users should not rely on Claude as an absolute authority.
The company is looking into ways to make a more integrated financial planning system within Claude.
This could include partnerships with banks, wealth managers, and financial services companies in the future.
Twitter Post
Currently in beta in the US
Introducing Personal Finance in Claude, in beta in the US.— Claude (@claudeai) November 5, 2026
Connect the accounts you choose, and Claude answers your money questions in everyday language, from your own balances and transactions. Access is read-only, and Claude can't move, manage, or invest your money. pic.twitter.com/V1JLYuWwrS