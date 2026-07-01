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Anthropic's new Sonnet 5 makes AI agents cheaper to run

By Mudit Dube 09:27 am Jul 01, 202609:27 am

What's the story

Anthropic has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, the Claude Sonnet 5. The new release is a more powerful and agentic version of the lab's midsize model. "It can make plans, use tools like browsers and terminals, and run autonomously at a level that, just a few months ago, required larger and more expensive models," said Anthropic in a blog post.