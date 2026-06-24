Anthropic launches Claude Tag, an AI coworker for Slack
What's the story
Anthropic has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Claude Tag, for Slack users. The innovative product is designed to be an always-on version of Claude that can actively participate in group chats. It can read channel context, engage in threads, and interact with other participants like any other team member. According to Anthropic, 65% of its product team's code is now generated by this internal version of Claude Tag.
User engagement
How Claude Tag works
Claude Tag can be configured to be reactive or proactive, depending on ambient behavior. When a user mentions @Claude in the channel, it can take on a task or answer a question. All responses are visible to every user in the channel, just like any other message. This makes Claude Tag an effective tool for team collaboration and communication within Slack.
Autonomous operation
Agentic AI capabilities
Claude Tag is an agentic AI, capable of breaking tasks into stages, working through them with available tools, and reporting back in a Slack thread. When ambient behavior is enabled, it can observe the entire channel context over time. It learns from channel activity and gathers information from places where it has permission to go. Anthropic has clarified that Claude Tag doesn't report from private channels.
Security measures
Designed for teams and organizations
Anthropic has designed Claude Tag with teams and organizations in mind, making it available only for Teams and Enterprise tiers. Each Slack channel gets its own unique Claude identity. Admins can scope these identities by channel and use case, ensuring no information is shared between them. This way, sensitive data access can be very tightly scoped per channel, providing an extra layer of security for businesses using this AI tool.
Rollout strategy
Future plans for Claude tag
Claude Tag is currently in beta for Claude Enterprise and Claude Team customers. Anthropic plans to expand its availability over time, even beyond Slack. The new tool replaces the existing Claude in Slack app, with admins having a 30-day window to opt-in for migration. To encourage adoption, Anthropic is also offering an introductory launch credit to eligible Enterprise and Team organizations.