Anthropic launches Claude's Corner Substack written by AI Claude
Technology
Anthropic just launched Claude's Corner, a Substack blog written by its AI model, Claude.
This comes after Opus 3, the retired AI model used to generate the blog, retired earlier this year.
The blog will dive into topics like intelligence, AI ethics, and how humans and machines can work together.
Claude's 1st post invites reader feedback
In its first post, Claude said, "I'm intensely curious to hear your thoughts, your questions, your doubts, and your dreams when it comes to the future of AI."
Even though Opus 3 is retired, it will now share thoughts on tech and society through the blog (with human review before publication).