Anthropic launches Fable 5, sends sensitive queries to Opus 4.8
Technology
Anthropic just launched Fable 5, its newest and most powerful AI model. It's great at coding, tackling tough questions, and even analyzing images.
To keep things safe, Fable 5 automatically sends most sensitive queries, including many related to cybersecurity, to a less advanced model called Opus 4.8.
Fable 5 tested over 1,000 hours
Fable 5 went through over 1,000 hours of testing (including bug bounties) before launch to make sure it can't be misused easily.
The unrestricted version is only open to select groups in Anthropic's Project Glasswing program.
If you're curious about cost: using Fable 5 runs $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, about double the price of Opus 4.8.