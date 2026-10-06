Anthropic merges Claude chat and Cowork into unified Claude platform
Technology
Anthropic just combined its Claude chat and Cowork services into a single, all-in-one platform called Claude.
Now, instead of bouncing between different tools, everything's in one place, making it simpler to get things done.
This update starts with the Pro and Max plans, aiming to make Claude more like a complete AI suite (think Google Suite, but for AI).
Claude Design supports slides and sharing
The new Claude lets you create slides with Claude Design, download them in different formats, and share your work via links (currently in beta for paid plans).
If you liked using Claude Design on its own, no worries; you can still do that.