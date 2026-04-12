Anthropic met Catholic and Protestant leaders about Claude AI ethics
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI, recently invited about 15 Catholic and Protestant leaders to chat about how AI should tackle tricky ethical questions.
The goal? To bring in real-world moral perspectives as Claude faces complex situations.
Anthropic plans to include more voices
Over two days, the group discussed how Claude should respond to sensitive issues like grief and self-harm, and even whether AI could have spiritual value.
Brendan McGuire, a Catholic priest at the meeting, shared that it's important for AI ethics to keep evolving as technology does.
Anthropic says this is just the start: they plan to include more voices from different communities in future conversations about building responsible AI.