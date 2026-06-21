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Trump no longer sees AI firm Anthropic as security threat
The change comes after Anthropic complied with an order from Trump's administration

Trump no longer sees AI firm Anthropic as security threat

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 21, 2026
11:13 am
What's the story

US President Donald Trump has reversed his perception of AI company Anthropic, no longer viewing it as a national security threat. The change comes after Anthropic swiftly complied with an order from Trump's administration to restrict foreign access to its advanced AI models. The company's prompt and responsible response was acknowledged by Trump in an interview with Axios.

Compliance details

Anthropic's compliance with Trump's order

Anthropic had previously disabled access for all users to its advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. This was done after Trump ordered the company to block foreign nationals from accessing these models. Senior technical staff from Anthropic were scheduled to meet with officials from the Trump administration earlier this week.

Power usage

Possibility of using Defense Production Act remains

Despite his changed perception of Anthropic, Trump didn't rule out the possibility of using emergency powers under the Defense Production Act against the company. "I have the power to use a lot of things," Trump said regarding DPA. "But I'm not sure I have to do that." An Anthropic spokesperson responded to Trump's interview by expressing gratitude for their partnership in resolving this matter quickly and effectively.

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