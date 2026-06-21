Trump no longer sees AI firm Anthropic as security threat
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has reversed his perception of AI company Anthropic, no longer viewing it as a national security threat. The change comes after Anthropic swiftly complied with an order from Trump's administration to restrict foreign access to its advanced AI models. The company's prompt and responsible response was acknowledged by Trump in an interview with Axios.
Compliance details
Anthropic's compliance with Trump's order
Anthropic had previously disabled access for all users to its advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. This was done after Trump ordered the company to block foreign nationals from accessing these models. Senior technical staff from Anthropic were scheduled to meet with officials from the Trump administration earlier this week.
Power usage
Possibility of using Defense Production Act remains
Despite his changed perception of Anthropic, Trump didn't rule out the possibility of using emergency powers under the Defense Production Act against the company. "I have the power to use a lot of things," Trump said regarding DPA. "But I'm not sure I have to do that." An Anthropic spokesperson responded to Trump's interview by expressing gratitude for their partnership in resolving this matter quickly and effectively.