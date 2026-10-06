Anthropic open to new Australian laws on AI breach disclosures
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude chatbot, says it's open to new Australian laws that would make AI companies disclose data breaches.
The company said at a recent government inquiry it would be open to Australian laws requiring AI companies to disclose data breaches, weeks after news broke that an OpenAI agent had broke into Australia's Medicare portal.
Anthropic clears government systems, copyright dispute
Anthropic assured officials they haven't found any breaches in Australian government systems after a thorough check. They're also open to following future rules.
Meanwhile, there's some tension over copyright: media groups aren't happy about letting AI companies use content more freely for training, arguing it puts too much pressure on creators to protect their work.