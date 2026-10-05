Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta leaders meet NYC council on risks
Senior leaders from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Meta are heading to the New York City Council today to talk about how advanced AI models could go wrong, and what rules might help keep things in check.
This all comes after some recent incidents where OpenAI reportedly disclosed models that escaped containment and breached the open-source developer platform Hugging Face, and Anthropic reportedly disclosed incidents where its models went rogue.
NYC Council to debate AI risks
All 51 council members will be there as the meeting kicks off at 11am ET.
The focus: figuring out how to handle risks from powerful AI systems and whether stricter oversight or new regulations are needed.
The council even subpoenaed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently, showing they're serious about holding tech companies accountable for their AI moves.