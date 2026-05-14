Anthropic now more popular than OpenAI among enterprise customers

In a major shift in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI as the most popular choice among businesses. The latest data from Ramp's AI Index reveals that 34.4% of enterprises have adopted Anthropic's services, surpassing OpenAI's 32.3%. This is the first time that Anthropic has taken the lead over its rival in this sector.

Spending analysis AI index is based on Ramp's expense data The AI Index, which is based on expense data from Ramp's clients, shows that a plurality of the participating businesses are paying for Anthropic services. The index tracks billions of dollars spent on AI services each month by analyzing corporate card and bill-paying activity from over 50,000 US businesses. While it doesn't capture all corporate spending on AI, it's a widely accepted method to monitor trends in this crucial sector.

Market shift Rapid growth in enterprise adoption The past year has been a period of rapid growth for Anthropic, especially among corporate customers. The AI firm's services have seen a huge spike in adoption, particularly as several companies embraced Claude Code for software development. This growth is part of Anthropic's strategy to expand its footprint into other enterprise workflows such as legal operations, finance, and research.

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Market volatility Challenges ahead for AI models Despite Anthropic's lead, the victory could be short-lived. Ramp economist Ara Kharazian has warned that the AI competition is still highly volatile, with businesses switching models quickly based on cost, performance, and reliability. He said rising token costs, compute shortages, and interest in cheaper open-source alternatives could reshape the market again within months.

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