Anthropic releases Claude for Microsoft Word for legal and finance
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude for Word, a new AI add-in designed to make life easier for legal and finance pros working in Microsoft Word.
You can ask it questions about your documents and get answers with handy clickable citations, saving time on reviews and memos.
Tracks changes, handles comments, rivals Copilot
Claude keeps your formatting intact, tracks changes so you stay in control, and even handles comments, making tweaks based on team feedback.
With these features, it goes head-to-head with Microsoft's own Copilot, which recently got an upgrade to work even better across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.