Anthropic releases Claude Haiku 5.5, fastest affordable small model yet
Anthropic just dropped Claude Haiku 5.5, a new AI model built to breeze through repetitive jobs like summarizing text or handling database queries.
It's Anthropic's fastest and most affordable small model yet, and it works well as a sub-agent with Opus 5.5 and Sonnet 5.5, plus Sonnet 5.5's cache reads were halved, and it now runs around 20% cheaper on most agentic work.
Claude Haiku 5.5 offers improved security
Claude Haiku 5.5 brings better performance and tighter security compared to the previous version, with lower prices for processing big prompts (up to 100,000 tokens).
You can access it on AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure, so pretty much anywhere you build apps.
Also cool: if you're a Claude Max or Team subscriber, you now get a monthly API credit for building your own projects with Claude.