Anthropic releases Claude Haiku 5.5, fastest affordable small model yet

Anthropic just dropped Claude Haiku 5.5, a new AI model built to breeze through repetitive jobs like summarizing text or handling database queries.

It's Anthropic's fastest and most affordable small model yet, and it works well as a sub-agent with Opus 5.5 and Sonnet 5.5, plus Sonnet 5.5's cache reads were halved, and it now runs around 20% cheaper on most agentic work.