Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.6 handling up to 1 million tokens
Anthropic just dropped Claude Sonnet 4.6, and it's already getting noticed for its smarter coding, smoother computer interactions, and sharper reasoning skills.
It also lets you work with way more information at once, up to 1 million tokens, so you don't have to worry about losing track in long sessions.
Plus, it's available to both free and Pro users as a budget-friendly alternative to the pricier Opus models.
Tests show developers prefer Sonnet 4.6
In recent tests, 70% of developers picked Sonnet 4.6 over the old version because it keeps context better and makes more logical decisions.
It also beat out Opus 4.5 for most developers thanks to following instructions well without overcomplicating things.
While Opus 4.6 is still stronger at really tough reasoning tasks, Sonnet 4.6 hits a sweet spot for everyday coding and knowledge work, especially if you're not looking to spend extra on premium models.