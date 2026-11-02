Anthropic restricts Claude from recreating existing video games
What's the story
Anthropic has updated its AI model, Claude, to prevent users from recreating existing video games. The update was first spotted by an X user and confirmed by Addy Osmani, a member of Anthropic's technical staff. The new code specifically states that while original games or those based on user designs and assets can be created, recreating a specific existing game is not allowed.
Policy clarification
Update aimed at preventing IP infringement
Osmani clarified that the update is aimed at preventing IP infringement, which goes against Anthropic's usage policy.
He emphasized that original games or those based on user designs and assets should not be affected by this change.
The update comes amid a rise in AAA games being decompiled with AI and made available for browser play.
Past controversies
Past legal issues have made Anthropic cautious
Anthropic has previously faced IP issues, including a $1.5 billion settlement in a class action lawsuit where 500,000 authors accused the company of using copyrighted material to train its AI models.
More recently, Elvis Presley's estate sued Anthropic for similar reasons.
These past controversies have made the company more vigilant about IP infringement through its AI models like Claude.