Anthropic's Claude AI goes down, users hit globally

Anthropic 's Claude AI chatbot is suffering from a major outage worldwide. The disruption has been reported by thousands of users trying to access the service across Android, iOS and web platforms. The problem seems to be affecting key functionalities like chat responses and code-related queries, rendering the chatbot unusable for many.

User experiences Users report range of issues accessing service Users have taken to outage tracking platforms to report a range of issues. These include conversations not loading, delayed responses, or complete inaccessibility of the service. The problem doesn't seem to be limited to a single device or platform, hinting at a larger backend issue with Claude AI.

Outage spike Spike in outage reports around midday Data from Downdetector reveals a sharp increase in outage reports around midday. The complaints peaked at nearly 394 reports around 12:19pm indicating a sudden spike in issues rather than a gradual increase. The outage pattern also shows smaller spikes before the major surge, suggesting users may have experienced intermittent disruptions before the service went down more widely.

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