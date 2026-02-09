Anthropic's Claude Code made '10 Minute Gita' app for iPhone

Anish Moonka has demonstrated the power of artificial intelligence (AI) by creating a fully functional iOS app in just a week. The "10 Minute Gita" app, which offers short daily readings and study tools for the Bhagavad Gita, is now available on Apple's App Store. Moonka relied solely on AI tools, especially Claude Code from Anthropic , to build this innovative application without writing a single line of code himself.

App details App offers daily readings from the Bhagavad Gita The "10 Minute Gita" app offers 239 daily readings from the Bhagavad Gita, complete with original Sanskrit verses, transliterations, and verse-by-verse translations. It also includes personal reflection prompts, streak tracking with a calendar-style heatmap, shareable verse cards in Hindi and English. Users can customize fonts, toggle between light/dark modes, and share visual verse cards across platforms. The aim was to make daily scripture reading structured yet engaging without overwhelming users.

Development process How Moonka built the app without coding Moonka explained that he never wrote a single line of code himself. Instead, he described features in plain English while Claude Code generated the full app structure. The AI created over 50 files using React Native, TypeScript, and Expo Router. It set up navigation systems, storage systems, and wrote all content snippets for the app. When problems arose, Moonka would paste screenshots describing issues which Claude then located and fixed within the codebase.

Cost-effective solution The journey shows how AI is changing app development landscape Moonka's experience shows how AI-assisted development tools are letting non-technical users create production-ready applications faster and at significantly lower costs. The total cost of building the app was around $200 for AI subscriptions and developer fees, much cheaper than traditional development routes. He believes that the biggest barrier to building software is no longer technical skill but clearly defining the problem to solve.

Upcoming features Future updates and open-source code available for developers Moonka has made the app's open-source code public and hinted at future updates that could include voice features, AI chat support, and additional languages. He also encourages others with product ideas to experiment with AI-first development workflows to quickly bring concepts to life. His journey is a testament to the potential of AI in app development, even for those without technical skills.