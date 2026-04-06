How Claude brought the Windows 98 experience back to life
What's the story
A developer has used Anthropic's Claude model to create a Windows 98-style interface powered by AI. The project, shared by Om Patel, started with the simple instruction to treat the system like it was running in 1998 without internet access or modern tools. The result is an entire retro environment that mimics the look and behavior of Windows 98, complete with simulated BIOS boot screens and dial-up connection delays.
Retro revival
Recreating the retro experience
The AI-generated experience doesn't just mimic the look of Windows 98, but also its behavior. It even recreates classic system errors like "General Protection Fault," giving users a taste of older computing systems. The developer used Claude to generate not just responses, but an entire interface and behavior system for this project.
Functional features
A working AI app
The AI-generated Windows 98-style interface is not just a simulation, but a working application. It comes with features like a Recycle Bin that stores deleted chats and a "My Documents" folder where conversations are saved like files. There's also a retro-style browser that behaves like it's running on a slow dial-up connection, further enhancing the overall experience of this project.
AI integration
Local and cloud processing
A key aspect of this project is that it runs a local AI model. This means all interactions happen on the user's device without sending data to external servers. However, users can also connect cloud-based models like Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini by adding their API keys. This creates a hybrid setup where users can switch between local and cloud processing as per their needs.
Innovation showcase
Beyond chat interfaces
The project also features elements inspired by classic Windows features, including a Minesweeper. This adds a layer of familiarity for users who remember older systems while demonstrating how AI can be integrated into simple applications. The project highlights the potential of using AI beyond chat interfaces to create full software experiences with strict limitations.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the app demo
THIS GUY TOLD CLAUDE IT WAS STUCK IN 1998 AND BUILT A FULL WINDOWS 98 AI ASSISTANT FROM IT— Om Patel (@om_patel5) April 5, 2026
he gave it one rule: "you're on Windows 98. no cloud. no wifi. no modern anything. just floppy disks and the Start menu."
and Claude went all in
it started writing fake BIOS boot screens… pic.twitter.com/GNU47nuNsN