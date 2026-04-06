How Claude brought the Windows 98 experience back to life

A developer has used Anthropic 's Claude model to create a Windows 98-style interface powered by AI. The project, shared by Om Patel, started with the simple instruction to treat the system like it was running in 1998 without internet access or modern tools. The result is an entire retro environment that mimics the look and behavior of Windows 98, complete with simulated BIOS boot screens and dial-up connection delays.

Retro revival Recreating the retro experience The AI-generated experience doesn't just mimic the look of Windows 98, but also its behavior. It even recreates classic system errors like "General Protection Fault," giving users a taste of older computing systems. The developer used Claude to generate not just responses, but an entire interface and behavior system for this project.

Functional features A working AI app The AI-generated Windows 98-style interface is not just a simulation, but a working application. It comes with features like a Recycle Bin that stores deleted chats and a "My Documents" folder where conversations are saved like files. There's also a retro-style browser that behaves like it's running on a slow dial-up connection, further enhancing the overall experience of this project.

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AI integration Local and cloud processing A key aspect of this project is that it runs a local AI model. This means all interactions happen on the user's device without sending data to external servers. However, users can also connect cloud-based models like Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini by adding their API keys. This creates a hybrid setup where users can switch between local and cloud processing as per their needs.

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Innovation showcase Beyond chat interfaces The project also features elements inspired by classic Windows features, including a Minesweeper. This adds a layer of familiarity for users who remember older systems while demonstrating how AI can be integrated into simple applications. The project highlights the potential of using AI beyond chat interfaces to create full software experiences with strict limitations.