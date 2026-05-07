Anthropic's 'dreaming' feature helps AI agents review mistakes and self-improve
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced a major update for its Claude Managed Agents. The new feature, dubbed "dreaming," allows these AI agents to self-improve by analyzing past sessions for patterns. This innovative capability builds on an existing memory function and gives agents dedicated time to reflect on and learn from their previous interactions. The feature is available in research preview mode within Managed Agents. However, developers looking to use this feature will have to request access.
Improvement mechanism
Dreaming can update agents' memories automatically
The dreaming feature can automatically update agents' memories to influence future behavior or let users approve incoming changes. "Dreaming surfaces patterns that a single agent can't see on its own, including recurring mistakes, workflows that agents converge on, and preferences shared across a team," Anthropic said in its blog post. The company added this capability is especially useful for long-running work and multi-agent orchestration.
Feature expansion
Expanded capabilities for improved agent performance
Along with the dreaming feature, Anthropic has also expanded two existing capabilities: outcomes and multi-agent orchestration. The former keeps agents on-task while the latter handles delegating tasks to other agents. These updates are part of Anthropic's effort to ensure its AI agents remain accurate and continue learning over time.
AI personification
Personifying AI models
Anthropic has a long history of giving human-like qualities to its models and products. In January, the company published a constitution for Claude, aimed at guiding the chatbot's decision-making. The document even hinted at Anthropic's plans for Claude to develop consciousness. This trend of personifying AI models is evident in the naming of their latest feature after something as abstract as dreaming.