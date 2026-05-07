Anthropic's 'dreaming' feature helps AI agents review mistakes and self-improve

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced a major update for its Claude Managed Agents. The new feature, dubbed "dreaming," allows these AI agents to self-improve by analyzing past sessions for patterns. This innovative capability builds on an existing memory function and gives agents dedicated time to reflect on and learn from their previous interactions. The feature is available in research preview mode within Managed Agents. However, developers looking to use this feature will have to request access.

Improvement mechanism Dreaming can update agents' memories automatically The dreaming feature can automatically update agents' memories to influence future behavior or let users approve incoming changes. "Dreaming surfaces patterns that a single agent can't see on its own, including recurring mistakes, workflows that agents converge on, and preferences shared across a team," Anthropic said in its blog post. The company added this capability is especially useful for long-running work and multi-agent orchestration.

Feature expansion Expanded capabilities for improved agent performance Along with the dreaming feature, Anthropic has also expanded two existing capabilities: outcomes and multi-agent orchestration. The former keeps agents on-task while the latter handles delegating tasks to other agents. These updates are part of Anthropic's effort to ensure its AI agents remain accurate and continue learning over time.

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