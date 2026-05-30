UK banks still awaiting access to Mythos AI model

UK banks are yet to gain access to Anthropic 's Mythos artificial intelligence (AI) model, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said. The delay comes six weeks after the initial concerns were raised. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Bailey said that while Anthropic was open to sharing the models on a trial basis, there seems to be a political hold-up in the process.

Access issues Delay in access could be political: Bailey Bailey said the delay in accessing the Mythos AI model could be due to political reasons, specifically with the Trump administration. He stressed that given their concern about potential risks, it is crucial for them to have access to this technology. The Bank of England Governor also expressed his inability to explain why there are different processes for different companies in this context.

AI regulations Concerns over Mythos AI model's potential risks Anthropic has been at odds with the Trump administration over regulations on how its AI tools could be used by the military. Last month, Bailey had said that "Anthropic may have found a way to crack the whole cyber risk world open." However, some cybersecurity experts have since said that fears of unrestricted hacking with this model are exaggerated.

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