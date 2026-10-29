Anthropic adds new Claude tools for legal professionals
What's the story
Anthropic has unveiled a suite of new tools, dubbed 'artifacts,' specifically designed for legal professionals. The move comes after taking feedback from lawyers who wanted an easier way to collaborate and customize their experience with Claude for Legal assistant. The artifacts are aimed at simplifying tasks like citation checking, mapping regulations, and comparing legal topics within Claude's traditional chatbot interface.
Interface innovation
A different approach to legal conversations
Robert Mahari, head of Claude for Legal, which was launched in May, explained the need for a different kind of interface.
He said, "A lot of legal work doesn't fit very neatly in a back-and-forth chat."
The new artifacts provide this alternative by allowing users to create alternatives more easily within Claude's traditional chatbot interface.
Teamwork
Collaboration with the legal industry
The development of these new tools was a collaborative effort between Anthropic and various legal technology companies and law firms.
Some of the notable inclusions are Obligations Checker, created by Foley & Lardner, and an AI Governance Benchmark developed by Goodwin.
These tools allow users to customize their visual interface within Claude while maintaining the permissions and guardrails already set up by their organization for data security.
Practical application
Real-world impact on legal work
Mark Pike, Associate General Counsel at Anthropic, revealed that his team uses artifacts internally to collaborate on contracts, privacy impact assessments, and patent issues.
He said the new tools have transformed their experience from a chatbot-like interaction with Claude to something more interactive and visual.
This shows how the new tools are not just theoretical but have real-world applications in legal work.
Social responsibility
Supporting access-to-justice initiatives
Along with the launch of these new tools, Anthropic has also announced a program to support law schools and public interest groups in building artifacts for access-to-justice initiatives.
The company hopes to make this technology more accessible.
This move highlights Anthropic's commitment not just to the legal profession but also to broader societal issues.