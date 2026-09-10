Anthropic's new tool explores AI's impact on the US economy
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind the popular Claude AI assistant, has developed an interactive tool to explore the potential effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on the US economy. The tool allows users to test their assumptions about how productive or disruptive the ongoing AI boom could be. It presents two extreme scenarios: one where AI boosts economic growth without harming workers and another where GDP skyrockets but unemployment also rises significantly due to job displacement by AI technologies.
Variable outcomes
Economic outcomes depend on several factors
The different economic outcomes presented by Anthropic's tool depend on several factors.
These include the capabilities and flexibility of the technology, its rate of adoption, whether it complements or replaces workers, and how quickly displaced workers can find new employment opportunities.
In a "modest change scenario," AI is seen as a small technology that makes incremental changes to the economy.
Radical transformation
AI experts vs economists
In the extreme case, AI is seen as a transformative technology that could completely change the economy.
The authors of this study do not predict which outcome is more likely, noting that while AI experts anticipate rapid tech diffusion, economists are more cautious.
Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark believes tech development will continue at a fast pace, but its integration into the economy may be slower than expected.
Mixed expectations
Public perception of AI's impact
A survey conducted by Anthropic with nearly 11,000 respondents shows mixed public perceptions of AI.
While the average survey respondent projects a significant boost in productivity and economic growth from the technology, they also foresee major disruptions for workers in fields sensitive to AI.
The speed at which this technology spreads through the economy will be a major factor determining its impact on jobs and growth.
Growth potential
Preparing for the future
Rapid adoption of AI technology could be disruptive but also lead to faster economic growth.
In Anthropic's extreme case, GDP grows at over seven times its current pace, potentially generating significant tax revenue for supporting workers affected by AI.
Clark emphasized that such rapid GDP growth would give policymakers options that are unimaginable today, urging them to prepare for these changes ahead.