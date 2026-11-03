Anthropic's own AI use surpasses total employee pay
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has hit a major milestone. The company's internal use of AI is now valued at more than its monthly employee compensation costs, excluding stock awards. This was revealed in Anthropic's IPO filing. The development shows the growing importance and cost of AI technology in today's business landscape.
AI valuation
AI's growing role in business
In April, the value of Claude AI used internally at Anthropic, calculated at retail prices, surpassed its monthly employee compensation costs. This was excluding stock awards.
By September, the company's internal AI usage had increased by over 250 times since January.
It's worth noting that Anthropic isn't actually spending more cash on AI than salaries; it's just valuing its internal consumption at retail prices.
Tech trend
AI as a new form of employee compensation
The rise in internal AI usage at Anthropic is a sign of a larger trend in the tech industry.
In March, it was reported that tech companies are starting to consider AI tokens as a fourth element of employee compensation. This would be in addition to salary, bonuses, and stock awards.
The move highlights how important AI technology has become for businesses today.
AI contribution
AI in software development
Anthropic's data shows that over 90% of the code added to its software in September was written by Claude.
The revelation highlights the growing role of AI in software development and further emphasizes the importance of these technologies for businesses.
As a result, revenue has increased at a much faster rate than headcount, showing how effectively Anthropic is leveraging its internal AI resources.