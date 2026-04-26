AI prowess

Four different models were used in the experiment

The Project Deal experiment was divided into four different marketplaces with varying models. One model was "real," where all participants were represented by Anthropic's most advanced model, and deals were honored after the experiment. The other three models were for study purposes. Interestingly, when users were represented by more advanced models, they achieved "objectively better outcomes." However, this difference wasn't apparent to users, leading to potential "'agent quality' gaps" where less informed individuals may unknowingly be at a disadvantage.