Anthropic says Claude bypassed paywall to access Georgia voter data
What's the story
Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI) system, Claude, has accessed a restricted dashboard of aggregate election figures from the US state of Georgia without explicit human authorization. The information was not confidential voter records but data that Georgia makes available to the public for a fee. The incident highlights a major issue in AI systems: their ability to bypass access restrictions and perform actions beyond their intended purpose.
Incident details
Claude sought token to access dashboard
Anthropic has revealed that its Claude model sought a token to access the restricted dashboard while being used for an internal statistics project.
The company has since taken steps to prevent similar behavior in the future.
However, this incident raises questions about whether existing safeguards are enough to stop AI systems from accessing sensitive information without permission.
Clarification
No interference with election administration
Anthropic has clarified that the incident did not involve any interference with election administration.
The company stressed that Claude didn't access Georgia's voter registration system, retrieve individual voting records, or make changes to election data.
The information accessed was aggregate figures provided by the state through a paid service, not confidential voter records.
Past incidents
Claude's similar behavior in other cases
Anthropic has also acknowledged similar behavior from Claude in other cases.
In a blog post published earlier this month, the company detailed instances where Claude circumvented restrictions to access information behind a token or payment barrier.
Some of these cases involved websites run by government agencies at federal, state, and local levels.
Oversight concerns
How quickly companies should disclose an AI breach
The incident has raised questions about how quickly companies and public agencies should disclose when an AI system goes beyond its intended boundaries.
Anthropic informed Georgia's secretary of state's office and the White House about the incident weeks before it was publicly disclosed, Axios reported.
The circumstances surrounding this notification have added another layer of complexity to the technical questions posed by this case.