Anthropic seeks conditional creator opt-out for AI training in Australia
Technology
Anthropic, a major AI company, wants Australia to let creators opt out if they don't want their work used to train AI models.
The company says a total copyright exemption isn't realistic, so they're asking for "conditional approval" that balances innovation with legal clarity and respect for Australian culture.
ABC and SBS oppose AI exemption
Australian broadcasters ABC and SBS aren't convinced, arguing that AI firms should follow the same copyright, defamation and privacy rules as media outlets.
They worry that news content could get "This unequal treatment will accelerate the cannibalisation of the Australian news industry," said ABC, hurting journalism.
SBS said current opt-out tools like robots.txt just aren't enough to protect creators' rights or trust in news.